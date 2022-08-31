WHITEHALL, Mont. - Staff at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park took a missing stuffed bunny for adventures around the park.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared the story of Miffy, a blue stuffed bunny and the best friend of four-year-old Lulu.
Lulu and her family were a day’s drive away by the time they realized Lulu was missing, however, a staff member at the Caverns found Miffy.
The family Miffy that they would return in a week to pick her up, and in the meantime, park staff Ramona, Lorie, Katherine and Brian took Miffy on many adventures in the park.
“She learned about rattlesnakes, went bird watching, helped with groundskeeping (and even got to ride on the mower!), and also completed the Junior Ranger activity booklet to become a full-fledged Junior Ranger. During this time of separation, Lulu and Miffy exchanged messages via their caretakers with photos of their adventures. After a week apart, Lulu and Miffy were reunited on their return journey,” FWP wrote.
Lulu’s mom, Reagan, sent the following email to FWP:
The “effort and kindness of the park employees was ABOVE AND BEYOND. It was incredibly heartwarming and kind, and helped our daughter get through our trip. We ultimately looped back to the caverns and were able to meet these amazing rangers and thank them.”
