DILLON, Mont. - Stage 1 Fire Restrictions have been enacted in parts of southwestern Montana by interagency fire management officials.
Starting at midnight on Friday, the fire restrictions become effective until further notice.
“Fire danger across southwestern Montana is very high,” an update from Butte-Silver Bow said. “Forested lands at all elevations are dry and varying wind gusts, difficult terrain, and multiple reports of fire starts in the last several days are all factors in the decision to move to Stage 1 Restrictions.”
These restrictions apply to various lands in the following counties: Madison County, Beaverhead County, Deer Lodge County, Silver Bow County, Powell County south of I-90 and Highway 12 and Granite County south of I-90 and east of the Lalo National Forest boundary.
The fire restrictions also affect lands within the above listed counties and area lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (MT DNRC), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Forest Service (FS), US Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), National Park Service (NPS) within the Dillon Dispatch Zone.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions apply to campfires and smoking.
The following are prohibited under Stage 1 Restrictions:
Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire unless noted in the exemptions below or as designated in the specific closure order.
Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
Exemptions to the above Stage 1 prohibitions include the following:
- Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
- Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.
- Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
- Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
- All land within a city boundary is exempted.
- Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.