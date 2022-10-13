UPDATE: OCT. 13 AT 8:04 A.M.
The standoff in the 500 block of Aluminum Street in Butte is continuing into Thursday morning.
The standoff has been going on since Wednesday afternoon.
Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said in a release the armed male suspect is still inside the residence.
Law enforcement is continuing negotiations with the suspect.
Lewis and Clark County SWAT is at the scene to assist Butte-Silver Bow County SWAT.
Streets in the area are blocked, and the public is asked to avoid the area.
UPDATE AT 3:55 PM:
A woman has been evacuated from the residence of a standoff in Butte, Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says.
A man is still reported to be inside and the standoff is still ongoing.
People are still being asked to avoid the area.
BUTTE, Mont. - Law enforcement in Butte are responding to an active shooter standoff situation in uptown Butte.
People are asked to stay clear of the 500 block of Aluminum St.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
