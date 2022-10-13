Law enforcement in Butte are responding to an active shooter standoff situation in uptown Butte.

UPDATE: OCT. 13 AT 8:04 A.M.

The standoff in the 500 block of Aluminum Street in Butte is continuing into Thursday morning.

The standoff has been going on since Wednesday afternoon.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said in a release the armed male suspect is still inside the residence.

Law enforcement is continuing negotiations with the suspect. 

Lewis and Clark County SWAT is at the scene to assist Butte-Silver Bow County SWAT.

Streets in the area are blocked, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

UPDATE AT 3:55 PM:

A woman has been evacuated from the residence of a standoff in Butte, Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says.

A man is still reported to be inside and the standoff is still ongoing.

People are still being asked to avoid the area.

People are asked to stay clear of the 500 block of Aluminum St.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

