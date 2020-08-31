UPDATE - Sept. 2, 11:56 a.m.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is sharing an update on the State Creek Fire saying there was little increase in size Tuesday and Tuesday night.
According to a Facebook post from JCSO, the fire did create more smoke as predicted, however.
JCSO says crews have finished road prep work and are working to protect private in-holdings nearby. Crews are setting up contingency line where they can and they are preparing more equipment in a situation if necessary.
Weather is forecasted to be warm and dry through the weekend and crews are keeping a close watch on the fire.
BEAVERHEAD-DEERLODGE NAT'L FOREST - Crews are working to extinguish a small wildfire spotted at in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Monday morning.
The State Creek fire is located northeast of the Whitetail Reservoir, south of the Little Boulder drainage, approximately at the head of State Creek.
The Jefferson County Montana Sheriff's Office (JCSO) writes in a Facebook post the fire is an estimated 3-acres large. JCSO writes crews will use aerial resources put out the fire and ground resources to alleviate mining claims and roads in the area.
JCSO writes smoke is expected to create a visible column Tuesday with Red Flag weather conditions.