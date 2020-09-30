BUTTE - One of the most beloved parks in Butte has seen improvements over the last five years, and construction remains ongoing.
Stodden Park will have a new clubhouse on the golf course come November. This will only add to the many improvements the park has already seen.
"The remodel of this park is fantastic," said Janet Lindh, visiting the park with her pickle ball team. "If you haven't had a chance to come by and appreciate what it looks like, as well as enjoy the activities, you should."
A group from the Butte community gathers almost every day to play pickle ball at Stodden Park. Thanks to donations and city funding, the park has seen more than 20 million dollars in new additions over the last five years.
"I've been going here (Stodden Park) over 50 years and there's been a lot of changes," said Paul Peek, also playing pickle ball.
Whether a Stodden Park visitor is interested in the pool, tennis and pickle ball courts or golf, visitors are excited to see all the updates being made to the park.
"The additions that we have here are really focused on family with our water park and then our playground," said J.P. Gallagher, of Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation. "We'll get into the next phase of improvements to the golf course itself with irrigation new tee boxes and just general improvements to the course."