Students, community give back to Butte on Make a Difference Day

BUTTE, Mont. -- On Saturday morning, Montana Tech students traded in their pens and notebooks for gloves and garbage bags to lend a hand for the second annual Make a Difference Day, a new tradition in Butte that celebrates giving back to the Mining City.
And it wasn't just students; over 100 total volunteers from the school and community met at the Montana Tech courtyard at 9 a.m. before walking through the streets of Uptown Butte, picking up litter at every opportunity.
Make a Difference Day is in its second year of action, and Montana Tech student Kylie Godfrey, who helped organize the event, hopes that this new yearly tradition will last for years to come.
"This was a big collaborative effort between Montana Tech and the community to get everything put together, and to get all the volunteers organized and ready to go," Godfrey said. "We got some awesome T-shirts here, we got some breakfast food for volunteers... we just wanted to make it a really good event so that people keep coming back to make it bigger and bigger each year."
Dumpsters, gloves, bags and other supplies were provided by Parks and Recreation and BSB Community Enrichment.