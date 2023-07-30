HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is working with the Montana Cooperative Fishery Research Unit (MCFRU) at Montana State University to find out what is going on with trout in southwest Montana.
A website to report sightings of sick or dead fish was launched earlier this summer, with FWP saying that while they are interested in reports statewide, trout numbers on the Big Hole, Beaverhead and Ruby rivers have declined dramatically during the past 10 years.
To find out what is affecting fish abundance in the streams, three studies are being launched, with a fourth, conducted by FWP, will look at fish health and building capacity to sample fish for diseases.
The three studies with MCFRU will focus on adult mortality, juvenile origins and survival and fish diseases, according to FWP.
“Those who work and recreate on these rivers are troubled by what they see happening to the trout populations,” said FWP Director Dustin Temple. “FWP is troubled, too, and staff have a plan in place to figure out what’s driving the decline in trout health and abundance. FWP along with private and public partners have a long history of effective conservation work on these rivers. This plan is the first next step towards understanding how those same partners can turn the current circumstance around.”
FWP says its fisheries staff in southwest Montana and MCFRU are finalizing how best to tackle this challenge.
This is not the first time FWP and MCFRU have worked together, with the two cooperating on other projects including species restoration, fish diseases – especially whirling disease, catch-and-release mortality, predation, Missouri and Yellowstone river fisheries and much more.
You can find more details on each project and follow the progress on FWP’s website.
