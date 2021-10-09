BUTTE, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for information on a man who robbed the Subway sandwich shop on South Harrison Ave. Friday night.
The suspect reportedly entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from an employee.
After that, the suspect fled on foot with a currently undetermined amount of money in an unknown direction.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
The suspect is described as a man who is five feet, seven inches to five feet, nine inches tall, and is believed to be in his 30s. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing all black with a black baseball hat and a black mask with white flowers on it.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Butte Police at 406-497-1120. Persons who provide information may be eligible for a reward.