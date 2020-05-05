BUTTE-In the Mining City, two women started the Butte Pantry Popup to help feed families in need during the coronavirus outbreak and now that pantry concept will be a permanent fixture in Butte.
In the past six weeks, the Butte Pantry Popup has helped over 350 families in need. Valerie Nielson and Kali Smelich started the pantry after hearing how many people were out of work and struggling to feed their families during the coronavirus outbreak.
Nielson says the Butte community has stepped up by donating food, money and spaces to store the items like at Century 21.
Nielson adds after working with Headwaters RC&D the Butte Pantry has become an official non-profit. Nielson says they plan to open four "take what you need, leave what you can" wooden pantries across the city.
The pantries will be stuffed with non-perishable food items to help get people through these tough times and to provide an option when the food bank and stores are closed.
Nielson adds once the pantries get going, they hope to add toiletries and clothing items for those in need.
"I'm so glad we've had the support from the community, Butte has been amazing and I'm so in love with this community for the fact that they have shown up like they have really taken the time to get involved," said Nielson.
Nielson says the last day of the pop-up pantry will be on Friday with a few deliveries and then they will get to work on the permanent pantries. She adds they will still be accepting food donations and Headwaters RC&D will be accepting monetary donations for the pantries.