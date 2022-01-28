BUTTE, Mont. - A possible drowning was reported at Fairmont Hot Springs Friday afternoon.
Butte-Silverbow Sheriff Ed Lester tells Montana Right Now that Butte Emergency Dispatch received a call around 4:09 pm of a possible drowning at Fairmont Hot Springs.
At the time, CPR was reported to be in progress.
Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene.
A 14-year-old boy was taken to St. James Healthcare and his condition is currently unknown.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
