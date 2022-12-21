DILLON, Mont. - The weather across Montana has been frightful this week, and people in Dillon saw a fast fall in degrees early in the morning on Wednesday.
In just three minutes, the temperature fell 26 degrees in Dillon as the Arctic cold front passed between 4:22 am and 4:25 am.
The National Weather Service has a wind chill warning in effect across much of Montana, including in Dillon, and is advising people avoid outside activities if possible.
If you have plans to travel for the holidays, arctic air is anticipated across the entire Northern Rockies with sub-zero temperatures as far west as the U.S. Highway 95 corridor in north central Idaho.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will see a warm-up across the Northern Rockies, with relatively warm Pacific air contributing to a mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain over the holiday weekend and into early next week.
Think the weather changes fast in MT? 👀— NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) December 21, 2022
The temperature in Dillon recently fell 26 degrees in three minutes with the passage of the Arctic cold front between 422am and 425am. Heavy snow and north winds to 40 mph with frontal passage as temps fell below zero. #MTwx pic.twitter.com/yDGa9nsvD9
