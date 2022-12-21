Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&