BUTTE - The M&M Bar and Cafe in Butte announced they will temporarily close Monday and Tuesday, which is St. Patrick's Day, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The M&M wrote the following statement in a Facebook post:
"The Covid-19 Coronavirus is causing worldwide turmoil, the likes of which has never been seen before. I am worried about my hometown, our elderly population, my family and friends, my M&M family and their families, and our healthcare system. I don’t know if this threat is real or perceived but human lives could be the consequence of not knowing and that is too much burden for me to bear. Both the CDC and the Butte health department are recommending that all gatherings of 50 or more people be suspended until further notice and I will comply with the recommendation. The M&M will close tonight and tomorrow with the hopes of reopening on Wednesday under whatever guidelines are set at that time. This is not an easy decision and it will have a huge financial impact on my business but I feel like it’s the right thing to do. There has never been a better time to live and breathe our motto, ‘We are Butte Tough’. Please make your best effort to support all the local businesses that are impacted by this situation. We are going to need you in order to get back on our feet. Myself, and the rest of the M&M team look forward to getting back to normal as soon as we can but in the meantime, take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Selina 'One person can make a difference, and every person should try” (a slightly modified version of a JFK quote)'"