BUTTE, Mont. - Get ready to "come on down" because The Price is Right is heading to Butte this November!
That's right! Based off the popular, morning gameshow, the interactive stage show, The Price is Right Live, will be at the Butte Civic Center Nov. 17, 2020. Showtime starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the event go on-sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at tickets.butteciviccenter.com.
Contestants will be selected from the audience and can compete to win cash, appliances, vacations and even a new car.
For complete rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements, you can visit or call the box office at the Butte Civic Center.