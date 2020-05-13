BUTTE-As Montana continues on its road to reopening, the World Museum of Mining in Butte is gearing up to open as soon as they get the green light from the health department.
The World Museum of Mining originally planned to open on April 1, for the season. However, museum director Jeanette Kopf says they've used the extra time to work on projects like replacing board walks, fixing signs and deep cleaning the museum.
The museum will open in small phases, starting with the gift shop and they hope to begin tours Memorial Day weekend, says Kopf.
She adds they've added additional hand sanitizing stations and put up sneeze guards to protect their employees.
In addition, masks will be required on tours and groups will be limited to six people. Kopf says they're excited to open their doors as soon as it's safe to do so.
"I want to make sure we are as safe as we can be, so as soon as the health department clears my plan and comes out and talks to us we will do what they say and get open as soon as they're comfortable and we're comfortable," said Kopf.
She adds they're working closely with the health department and are waiting to get cleared to open. Once the museum gets the green light, their hours will be limited and Kopf says they will only be open four or five days a week to start.