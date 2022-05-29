WHITEHALL, Mont. - If you’re planning a trip to the Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park this summer, you can now reserve your ticket in advance.
Starting Wednesday, June 1, you can reserve tickets for June 4 through Sept. 30 on the state park's website here, or by calling 1-855-922-6768.
Tour options, times and availability change throughout the season and visitors are encouraged to visit the park's website to check before their trip.
As of May 28, the upper visitor area is open, and cave tours are being offered six days a week, Wednesday through Monday, with days of operation expanding later in the summer, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).
The ticket office opens at 9:00 am and the last tour departs at 4:30 pm.
FWP says both the Paradise and the Classic tours will be offered but in limited numbers, so purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended.
You can find more information about the park, by visiting the FWP’s website here, or call 406-287-3541.
