BUTTE-Town Pump is hosting a campaign to help provide supplies to volunteer ambulance and emergency services across rural Montana.
The campaign is state-wide and the Town Pump Charitable Foundation is offering up to $500,000 in supplies to volunteer emergency services.
Director of Corporate Communications for Town Pump, Bill McGladdery says they saw a need for this across Montana because a lot of supplies for volunteer departments comes only from fundraisers and donations. McGladdery adds often these departments have no budgets or very minimal budgets for supplies.
The goal of the campaign is to help increase medical treatment and safety in rural Montana.
Equipment the departments can apply for include tablets, radios, defibrillators and more.
McGladdery adds each department needs to fill out a short form on their website.
"We have so many rural areas, and having high quality health care and access to it for the citizens is what we feel is just a strong need," said McGladdery.
Applications are due by April 15, to apply visit Town Pump's website. The grants will be awarded to the different departments on May 29.