TOWNSEND, Mont. - The driver of a Ford F-150 was killed in a crash Friday morning.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the F-150 was driving south on Clopton Ln. when it failed to negotiate a right hand turn and ran off the side of the road.
The truck then went down an embankment and the driver was ejected.
A 37-year-old Townsend man driving the truck was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was killed.
Alcohol, drugs and speed are all suspected factors in the crash.
At this time, it is unknown exactly when the crash happened, however MHP said it happened some time Friday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.