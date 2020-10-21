BUTTE - Toys for Tots organizers and volunteers met Tuesday morning to discuss the new campaign, preparing for the 2020 holiday season. Donations are needed, especially gifts for children ages 14-18.
Despite pandemic protocols and a prediction of higher need, Marine Corps Commandant Mike Lawson believed that with the help of the Butte community, Toys for Tots will ensure a fruitful holiday season.
"We're setting up boxes now," Lawson said. "But we can't put boxes in some places that we have before, because they are closed to the public, like banks."
Toys for Tots has already partnered with the Butte Food Bank and some private businesses, and any business can request a toy or money box for donations.
Children will receive a gift based on age and gender, as well as four "stocking-stuffers" or smaller gifts. Gifts will be wrapped with a label with each child's name.
"It's about these children getting a gift, when they otherwise would not because of their parents' financial situation," Lawson said.
Applications to receive gifts, food and clothing are now being accepted in-person at Accion Ink in Butte and online applications are available.
If you are interested in donating to Toys for Tots or would like to setup a donation/money box at your business, contact Commandant Lawson at 406-560-3591.