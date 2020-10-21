Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. EXPECT A RAPID CHANGE BETWEEN 7 TO 9PM TO MODERATE SNOW RATES AND COLDER TEMPS. NORTHEAST WINDS GUSTING TO 35 MPH. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&