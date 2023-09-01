DILLON, Mont. - The Dillon trail crew finished a project on the Harrison Park Trail along the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway Thursday.
The following is a Facebook post by the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest:
Good evening. With the help of the Montana Conservation Corps (MCC) over the course of two 8-day hitches, the Dillon trail crew completed work on the Harrison Park Trail just off of the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway. The work they did included building two turnpikes--one was 130 feet and the other was 170 feet, 0.5 miles of re-treading trail, a re-route of about 200 yards, 15 grade reversal drains, and installation of multiple reassurance markers through open meadows.
The six-member team of the MCC crew that assisted the Dillon trail crew has roots from across the nation, ranging from Long Island to Georgia and Texas, right to our own backyard: Helena, Montana. One member of the crew was on her last hitch, headed back to college at the end of the week to study biology and environmental science. Another member had plans to stay in Montana throughout the winter and work another season with MCC.
The MCC was born in 1990 in the spirit of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and focuses on conservation projects throughout the state. Many former MCC members are hired later by land management agencies, having gained valuable skills and life experience from their time with the MCC.
The work on the Harrison Park Trail was done specifically to reroute and restructure trails to bring them out of, or above, naturally wet areas to maintain hydrological function. The crews created “turnpikes” to elevate the trail, which involves crushing rocks found in the vicinity of the trail to add structure while allowing water to drain through. These rocks are crushed in the field using hand tools, and looks like gravel once it’s set in place.
The Dillon Trails Supervisor, Nate Owen, started his career in land management working for the MCC and the very next season was hired by the Forest Service, where he’s worked ever since. Nate gave a lot of credit to having the MCC for a couple of hitches, “We have a valuable partnership with the Montana Conservation Corps, we wouldn’t have been able to get the project done without the extra manpower.” He was grateful for the experience that MCC gave him personally, and hoped that he could hire some members of the MCC for his own crew next season.
Both the Forest Service and MCC crews were cohesive and extremely hard-working groups that had their own language and inside jokes. Working within a crew all summer creates a unique bond--spending hours working closely together to accomplish goals and relying on each other for everything from humor and morale-boosting, to safety. Oftentimes, they even enjoy doing outdoor activities together when they’re not working.
While shoveling out a trail re-route, I overheard one Forest Service employee say, “I’d rather not be doing a million other things right now.” I think that sums up spending a summer in the woods.
