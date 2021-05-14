Trash drop-off event, Alley Rally, to begin in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. - Alley Rally, the trash drop-off event in Butte, will begin Tuesday, May 18.
Alley Rally will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until August 3, and it is located on Shields Avenue and E. Iron Street.
The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow wrote in a release the trash drop-off event is only for residents and not commercial businesses.
The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow said they will take:
- Regular household garbage
- Wood, metal or glass
- New sheetrock pieces (no joint tape or compound)
- Grass and leaves
The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow said they will not take:
- Any sort of contractor waste
- Heavy furniture (couches, mattresses, box springs, tables, chairs, etc.)
- Paint, used oil, batteries, car parts (tires, fenders, hoods, etc.)
- Any sort of flammable or dangerous objects or liquids
Residents are asked to not use large utility trailers because loads will be covered. Instead, the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow asks they use the landfill opened every day from 8 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.