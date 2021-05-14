Trash drop-off event, Alley Rally, to begin in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. - Alley Rally, the trash drop-off event in Butte, will begin Tuesday, May 18.

Alley Rally will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until August 3, and it is located on Shields Avenue and E. Iron Street.

The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow wrote in a release the trash drop-off event is only for residents and not commercial businesses.

The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow said they will take:

Regular household garbage

Wood, metal or glass

New sheetrock pieces (no joint tape or compound)

Grass and leaves

The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow said they will not take:

Any sort of contractor waste

Heavy furniture (couches, mattresses, box springs, tables, chairs, etc.)

Paint, used oil, batteries, car parts (tires, fenders, hoods, etc.)

Any sort of flammable or dangerous objects or liquids

Residents are asked to not use large utility trailers because loads will be covered. Instead, the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow asks they use the landfill opened every day from 8 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.