BUTTE - The annual Treat Street event will not be held at The World Museum of Mining this year, but to children's delight the event will prevail at a new location in a safe, drive through style.
When: October 31, 2020 Noon to 4 p.m.
Where: The old Safeway warehouse (Wynne Ave. behind Walmart)
Who: Event is free to the public
The event will follow Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and CDC protocols, according to Butte Broadcasting member and event organizer Ron Davis. Butte Police will guide traffic through the lot.
"The CDC is saying trick-or-treating is a high-risk event, so they're urging communities, as well as the Butte Health Department, to not do door-to-door trick-or-treating," Davis said. "So in order to give the kids a Halloween, this event was set up for that."
Davis also said adults are to stay in the front seats of vehicles with windows rolled up, while kids receive candy in the backseats. Candy will be bagged individually for children.
Organizers are in need of additional volunteers to bag candy for the event. Individuals are not allowed to volunteer, but groups of six or more are welcomed to participate. Masks and gloves must be worn when handling the candy.
If interested in volunteering, contact Butte Broadcasting at 406-494-7777. The candy-bagging events will take place Friday and Saturday at The Butte Civic Center