BUTTE - Three Butte drivers were shocked to see strangers in their vehicles on Tuesday, with two individuals arrested on felony motor vehicle theft offenses.
According to The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department, the first incident occurred early Tuesday morning on the 3500 block of Hancock.
A woman noticed a man, now identified as 27-year-old Shane Albracht of Butte inside of her car. She confronted the man, who then fled the area.
"She described the male and officers responded to the area," the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement briefing read. "While in the area another complainant flagged down the officers."
The second victim then informed the officers that his pickup truck was stolen at the 3000 block of Wharton. He said he had left his truck running while visiting a store for a short time, according to the briefing.
Around 2:00 p.m. he informed police he was following his own truck, which lead to officers stopping the vehicle at the Safeway on Front Street. The then-suspect matched the description of the first theft attempt, which led to the arrest of Albracht.
Later Tuesday evening, officers responded to another call about a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Washington and Broadway. A woman had left her car running near where she was working, and noticed a woman in her car.
"She confronted the female and asked her what she was doing, the female informed her that she was stealing her car," the briefing read.
The suspect then fled to the library, where officers confirmed her as 37-year-old Nesha Hoffman of Butte. She was arrested and faced felony motor vehicle theft offenses.