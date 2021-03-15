UPDATED: MARCH 15 AT 6:48 P.M.
BUTTE, Mont. - At approximately 4:10 p.m., Butte emergency dispatch received a call reporting an explosion at Silver Bow Truck and Auto Center, 3873 Wynne Avenue, according to Sheriff Ed Lester.
Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene.
It is reported that two men had been working on an oil storage tank when the explosion occurred. Sheriff Lester said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second man was transported to a local hospital, with serious injuries.
Investigators from Butte Fire, Butte Police and the Butte-Silver Bow Coroners office are at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BUTTE, Mont. - Two people have been injured in an explosion that happened Monday in Butte.
The Butte Fire Department's Assistant Chief Fire Marshal says the explosion happened at Biggers Transport on Wynne Avenue around 4 p.m.
It is reported that two men were working on an old storage tank with a welder when the explosion happened.
According to authorities, one man was transported to St. James Hospital with burn injuries on his face and hands.
The other man's injuries are unknown at this time.
The investigation is on-going.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.