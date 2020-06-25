BUTTE-In the Mining City, organizations in Butte are coming together to host a two day community clean up this weekend.
The clean up will focus on neighborhoods and parks in Butte and organizers are asking residents to take just half an hour, this Saturday and Sunday to help make Butte a little cleaner and safer.
The two day clean up is a joint effort between Butte Parks and Rec., Collective Elevation, the Copper City Queens and the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program.
On Saturday, volunteers are asked to take fifteen to thirty minutes to clean up their neighborhoods, alleyways and front yards.
Then on Sunday, organizers are asking residents to come help clean up the over 30 parks in Butte.
Organizer Matt Boyle says they plan to pick up trash, weeds and paint over the graffiti in the parks and all while being able to social distance.
Boyle adds the coronavirus pandemic has caused a strain on the Parks and Rec. Department and they hope to make cleaning up the community a daily practice in Butte.
"When you go and clean those spots, people see that you're noticing that area and you're caring, it's just kind of a way of saying we are here, we do pay attention to this spot and this is our town," said Boyle.
He adds the city will have a dumpster at Clark's Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday for the trash residents pick up and items like batteries and refrigerators are not allowed in the dumpster.
Free trash bags and gloves are available at Collective Elevation for more information on the clean up, you can contact them or the Parks and Rec. Department.