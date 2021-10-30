DEER LODGE, Mont. - Two people were killed and two were injured in a crash near Deer Lodge early Saturday morning.
According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2011 Mazda 3 was southbound on N Frontage Rd. when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp curve and overcorrected.
The car then slid off the right side of the road, tipped in a ditch and rolled multiple times.
Three occupants of the vehicle were ejected.
A 19-year-old man from Deer Lodge and a 17-year-old woman from Anaconda were killed in the crash.
Another 19-year-old man from Deer Lodge and a 17-year-old woman from Anaconda were injured.
MHP reports nobody in the car was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and that alcohol and speed are suspected factors.
At this time it is unknown who the driver in the vehicle was.