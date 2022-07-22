Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY... The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may result in critical fire weather conditions Friday afternoon and evening. * Winds: Southwest to west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 40 mph. * Minimum humidities: 8 to 13 percent. &&