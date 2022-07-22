BEAVERHEAD CO., Mont. - A nearly seven-hour manhunt over three counties in southwestern Montana has led to the arrest of a man who had a nationwide arrest warrant issued for him by the U.S. Marshall Service.
Beaverhead County Undersheriff, David Wendt, reports a 9-1-1 call was made around 8:19 am Thursday reporting a roll-over accident on I-15 Southbound near mile marker 98.
Montana Highway Patrol learned the occupants of the vehicle were picked up by a passerby and dropped off in Merlose.
Around 9:00 am, a report was made by a concerned citizen of two suspicious men looking into cars at the Salmon Fly Campground/Fishing Access just outside of Melrose.
Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area and before law enforcement arrived, the men fled from the campground and into the wooded area near the campground.
It was determined the men were the occupants of the roll-over accident that fled the scene of the crash.
Law enforcement was unable to locate the men due to the densely wooded area, and Montana Highway Patrol called upon their Special Response Team to help with the search.
The Special Response Team came with two tracking K9s that were deployed into the wooded area.
One man, identified as Antonio Baca Ramirez Jr., 28, turned himself in to law enforcement and was taken to Butte for the injuries he sustained in the crash before being turned over to Adult Probation and Parole.
Beaverhead County Dispatch received a call from Butte Silverbow around 3:00 pm after a local rancher had located the second missing suspect near his residence.
The suspect was held at gunpoint by the rancher until law enforcement arrived and put him in custody.
He has been identified as Stephen Goodman, 27, of Missoula.
Goodman was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to Butte for his injuries sustained from the roll-over accident.
It was found that Goodman was on the run after escaping a pre-release detention center in Oregon and had a Nationwide arrest warrant issued by the U.S. Marshall Service.
The manhunt took almost seven hours and spanned three counties. Law enforcement involved include Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Deputies, Federal Law Enforcement and Montana Highway Patrol Troopers.
Four K9s were used along with two man-powered drones with inferred cameras, and the Special Response Team, totaling roughly 25 Law Enforcement personnel.
“The Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the Law Enforcement agencies that assisted in this incident, as well as the helpful citizens of Melrose who lent a hand. Both suspects were arrested and the threat to local citizens was stopped,” Undersheriff Wendt said.
