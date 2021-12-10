BUTTE, Mont. - U.S. Minerals, Inc. has been sentenced after employees at an Anaconda plant were reportedly exposed to elevated levels of arsenic.
According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the government alleged that U.S. Minerals manufactured silicate abrasive, a substance sold to industrial and governmental customers.
Raw material used in the production was gathered from a waste copper slag pile within the Anaconda Superfund site.
Dust is generated while processing the slag, which reportedly releases inorganic arsenic into the air.
In addition, the allegations say that from July 2015 until February 2019, U.S. Minerals negligently released inorganic arsenic, a hazardous pollutant, into the air and exposed employees.
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and OSHA inspected the site in 2015 and also allegedly found numerous violations of health and safety standards that resulted in $106,800 in OSHA penalties.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services also reportedly learned in 2018 of health-related issues affecting U.S. Minerals employees, visited the site and informed the company that its employees were exposed to “apparent inhalation hazards” from dust.
A second inspection found the violations were unresolved.
U.S. Minerals was shut down by Montana in 2019, and when the state allowed operations to resume in March 2019, employees continued to test high for arsenic and lead the DOJ said.
U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced U.S. Minerals as recommended in a plea agreement to a maximum of five years of probation and to pay a $393,200 fine. The criminal fine is in addition to civil penalties totaling $106,800 imposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in a related civil proceeding, bringing the total amount to be paid by U.S. Minerals to $500,000.