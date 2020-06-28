Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN IDAHO, LOWER HELLS CANYON/SALMON RIVER REGION, NORTHERN CLEARWATER MOUNTAINS, OROFINO/GRANGEVILLE REGION AND SOUTHERN CLEARWATER MOUNTAINS. IN MONTANA, BITTERROOT/SAPPHIRE MOUNTAINS, BUTTE/BLACKFOOT REGION, FLATHEAD/MISSION VALLEYS, LOWER CLARK FORK REGION, MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS, POTOMAC/SEELEY LAKE REGION AND WEST GLACIER REGION. * FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN WILL CAUSE SMALL STREAMS TO SWELL. HEAVY RAIN ON MONDAY MAY CAUSE SOME STREAMS AND URBAN AREAS TO FLOOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT MONDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 6500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE WITH 6 INCHES OF SNOW POSSIBLE ABOVE 7500 FEET. * WHERE...BANNOCK PASS, HIGHWAY 28 TENDOY TO LONE PINE, LEMHI PASS, HIGHWAY 93 SULA TO LOST TRAIL PASS, AND GEORGETOWN LAKE. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&