HARLOWTON, Mont. - Part of Highway 12 will be closed to non-local traffic due to damage to Slayton’s overpass.
The Wheatland County Sheriff's Office reports the closure will be from Harlowton to Lavina between mile marker 139 and mile marker 140.
The closure will be in place starting Sept. 4 at 7:00 am for up to 7 days for the repair of the structure.
Anyone who attempts to go under the overpass will be cited Golden Valley County Undersheriff Mark Olson said.
At this time Undersheriff Olson is advising people to not use Buffalo Trail as a detour route, as it should only be used for local emergencies due to the bridge capacity.
No trucks are permitted on Buffalo Trail.
“I would advise making other route decisions that do not include travel through Golden Valley County,” Undersheriff Olson said. “This would include utilizing Route 87 through Roundup or 191 through Harlowton should you have to travel north toward Great Falls. For any additional questions please contact Montana DOT at 406.444.6050.”
Article updated on Sept. 4 at 1:13 pm with additional information from the Golden Valley Co Sheriff's Office.