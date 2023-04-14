UPDATE, APRIL 14th - The partial closer at the Eight Mile Ford Fishing Access Site has been lifted.
The boat ramp at the Madison River closed back in February due to flooding and unstable ice.
Partial and full closers are still in effect for some fishing sights and to view where those closures are you can view it on their map here.
As snow continues to melt while we're getting further into spring, dangerous river conditions can happen suddenly and access roads can be impacted, so visitors are asked to view their boating information here before visiting.
News release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
ENNIS – Recent flooding and ice jams have triggered partial closures at Eight Mile Ford and Burnt Tree Hole fishing access sites on the Madison River south of Ennis.
The boat ramp areas at these sites are closed due to unstable ice and hazardous flooding conditions. However, the upper walk-in and parking areas remain open.
Visitors are encouraged to use caution when visiting these and other sites because river and ice conditions can change suddenly and without warning. Floating on frozen or flooded rivers can be extremely dangerous and is discouraged due to unpredictable and rapidly changing conditions.
All sites will be reopened as conditions allow. To see closures in place for FWP sites, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions
