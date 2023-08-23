BUTTE, Mont. - Early development is underway for a possible business improvement district in Butte.
A business improvement district is an area of the city where business owners would pay an additional tax that would be reinvested back into themselves and their area. Several other cities in Montana like Missoula, Bozeman, Billings and Great Falls have adopted BIDs.
A BID in Butte would allow business owners to work together and find common goals or tasks to breathe new life into their area of the city, said Shanna Adams, president of the Uptown Butte Masterplan Association.
Business owners could invest in cleanup and improvements such as snow removal, graffiti removal, or street cleaning. The idea is that the burden of paying for those things is taken off individual business owners and they share it instead, Adams said. A BID should improve social, economic and physical conditions in its designated area of the city, and drive up property values as well, she added.
“We also want to see the BID drive business to businesses, so increasing revenue. So, that could be through any number of things. You know, different types of festivals or events or sales events or that type of programing in the uptown area,” she said.
At this stage, the Uptown Master Plan Association has hired a Montana-based consulting firm, Cascadia Management, who has worked on projects like this before. They will help develop the BID and get feedback from people and business owners about what they would want out of the BID and where it should be.
The BID was recommended in the Uptown Master Plan adopted by the Butte-Silver Bow Commission in May 2022.
Those interested in providing feedback can contact Cascadia Management’s Tracy Worley at tracy@cascadiamg.com or (406) 273-1631.
