BUTTE, Mont. - Slots are still available for Wednesday’s COVID-19 first-dose vaccination clinic at the Butte Civic Center, according to a release.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Monday that many slots were available for those ages 16 and older at the Wednesday clinic, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for the clinic is available at butteciviccenter.com. Registration is also available by walking up to the Box Office in the Civic Center lobby at the following times: Mondays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration may also be carried out by calling the Civic Center Box Office at 406-497-6401, or the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department call center at 406-497-5008. Those arriving at the Civic Center are required to show identification and a registration/ticket number.
A second-dose clinic will be held Tuesday, Sullivan said. Those attending this clinic are asked to come at the same time they received their first dose.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command, which facilitates the clinics, continues to conduct planning for an upcoming Pfizer vaccine clinic for those counties’ 16- and 17-year-olds. The Pfizer vaccine, which is available to those 16 years and older, is transported only to more populous counties with the requisite ultra-cold-storage capabilities; the Moderna vaccine, available only to those 18 years and older, has a less burdensome storage requirement and is shipped to less populous counties.
Sullivan said, as of Monday, Butte-Silver Bow had administered 21,976 vaccine doses, with 9,376 individuals fully immunized. Doses per 1,000 population stands at 769.0. More information on vaccine distribution in Butte-Silver Bow and in Montana may be found at montana.maps.arcgis.com.
On Monday, the Health Department released its weekly data report. As of Sunday, April 4, the department was reporting 3,998 positive cases in the county, since Butte-Silver Bow was informed of its first COVID-19 case March 13, 2020. Of those, 3,890 have recovered, and 26 cases remain active. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 event, the county has seen 82 COVID-related fatalities.
For the week of March 27-April 2, the Health Department reported 46 newly confirmed cases of COVID19, up 10 cases from the previous week of March 20-26, when 36 new cases were reported.
Based on those 46 new cases, daily average cases for the week of March 27-April 2 was seven, up from the previous week’s daily average cases of five. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of March 27- April 2 was 19, up from 15 per 100,000 the previous week.Health Department 25 W. Front St., Butte, MT 59701 Ph: 406-497-5020 Fax: 406-497-5095 http://co.silverbow.mt.us/135/Health The county’s current positivity rate – the percent of people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in a given time period – went down slightly up from the previous time period, decreasing to 6.9 percent in the time period of March 24-30, down from 7.1 percent during the previous time period.
You can view the full report below: