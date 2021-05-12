BUTTE, Mont. - With the CDC endorsement of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday, May 18 at the Butte Civic Center is open to everyone ages 12 and up.

“We are ecstatic about this news from the CDC today,” Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Wednesday. “Vaccinating children with the COVID-19 shot protects them and allows them to fully engage in activities they love – school, sports, being with friends and family – the things that are important to children’s health and development.”

Tuesday’s clinic will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. to accommodate children and parents at after-school times. You can register at butteciviccenter.com or by calling the Health Department’s call center at (406) 497-5008. Walk-ins at the clinic are also welcomed.

As stated in a press release, those ages 17 and under attending Tuesday’s clinic must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian.