BUTTE, Mont. - Walk-ins are welcomed at Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Butte Civic Center, according to a released from the health department.
Many slots are available for the clinic, scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14. The clinic’s hours, usually 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., were changed to noon to 6 p.m. to accommodate 16- and 17-year-olds from the region who cannot access the Pfizer vaccine in their communities.
Wednesday’s clinic, however, is also open to adults, including those who haven’t registered. Because so many vaccine slots remain available, clinic organizers are now allowing those who reside outside Butte-Silver Bow to be vaccinated at the Butte-Silver Bow clinic.
Those wishing to register for a vaccine may do so at butteciviccenter.com or by calling 406-497- 6401 or 406-497-5008.
A second-dose clinic will be held Tuesday. Those attending this clinic are asked to appear for the second-dose at the same time they had their first dose.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said, as of Monday, Butte-Silver Bow had administered 25,265 vaccine doses, with 10,642 individuals fully immunized. Doses per 1,000 population stands at 884.1. More information on vaccine distribution in Butte-Silver Bow and in Montana may be found at: montana.maps.arcgis.com.
On Monday, the Health Department released its weekly data report. As of Sunday, April 11, the department was reporting 4,021 positive cases in the county, since Butte-Silver Bow was informed of its first COVID-19 case March 13, 2020. Of those, 3,928 have recovered, and 11 cases remain active. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 event, the county has seen 82 COVID-related fatalities.
For the week of April 3-9, the Health Department reported 15 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 31 cases from the previous week of March 27-April 2, when 46 new cases were reported.
Based on those 15 new cases, daily average cases for the week of April 3-9 was two, down from the previous week’s daily average cases of seven. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of April 3-9 was six, down from 19 per 100,000 the previous week.
The county’s current positivity rate – the percent of people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in a given time period – went down from the previous time period, decreasing to 4% in the time period of March 31-April 6, down from 6.9% during the previous time period.
The SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to be detected in the county’s wastewater, according to a sample taken April 8 at Metro Sewer. However, the virus is found in a far lower concentration than in mid-November, when the county was seeing hundreds of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
You can view the full data report below: