BUTTE, Mont. - A virtual scavenger hunt is taking place in Butte for families to participate.

The event, hosted by Zero to Five Butte-SilverBow, is free and lasts from March 5 to March 19, 2021.

Every week, organizers will post clues and challenges that gets families outdoors to venture around the community.

To participate, families need to like their page, create a post on Facebook about their scavenger hunt tagging @zerotofivebuttesilverbow with #huntwiththefloc. To make sure organizers see your post, send them a quick direct message.

Zero to Five Butte-SilverBow will hand out prizes each week.

