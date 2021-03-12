BUTTE, Mont. - A virtual scavenger hunt is taking place in Butte for families to participate.
The event, hosted by Zero to Five Butte-SilverBow, is free and lasts from March 5 to March 19, 2021.
Every week, organizers will post clues and challenges that gets families outdoors to venture around the community.
To participate, families need to like their page, create a post on Facebook about their scavenger hunt tagging @zerotofivebuttesilverbow with #huntwiththefloc. To make sure organizers see your post, send them a quick direct message.
Zero to Five Butte-SilverBow will hand out prizes each week.