BUTTE-Saturday was a beautiful day in the Mining City and volunteers were up bright and early cleaning up landscaping and trees in Butte.
Over 50 volunteers lined the streets of Butte on Saturday cleaning up tree wells on Front, Iron and Montana Streets.
“I drive by these trees and I look at them and I think wow what if somebody came in and cut the suckers off of them and we got it cleaned up and it looked terrific and that’s what today is about,” said Butte resident and volunteer Susan Huckeby.
Huckeby adds, Saturday was all about “beautifying Butte.” The community clean-up was organized by a group in Butte called Montana Magic Makers.
Organizers say the event was a great way to get families outside and enjoying the weather this Father’s Day Weekend.
Marcy Joyce was the mastermind behind the event and she started Montana Magic Makers 5 weeks ago after seeing an increase in crime in her neighborhood. She says her goal is to make Butte cleaner, safer and more desirable for businesses.
“It's just good for Butte all the way around, it's good for people physically, emotionally, helps our financial status of our businesses,” said Joyce.
The group chose 150 trees around Butte and assigned a few to every volunteer. Joyce says their first clean up just 5 weeks ago had only 5 volunteers and on Saturday there were over 50.
She adds businesses even donated rakes, shovels and water for the volunteers.
Joyce says she wants to thank the community for taking the time to help out.
“We just really want the community participation this works because everybody comes out and everyone participates and were really interested in cleaning up our community,” said Joyce.
The Montana Magic Makers next community volunteer clean-up will be Saturday June 27 at 8 a.m. on Main Street near the Staggering Ox.