police lights
MGN

BUTTE - A 66-year-old woman was rescued after splitting from her husband in a wooded area in the Roosevelt Drive and Basin Creek Reservoir early Thursday morning. 

Butte-Silver Sheriff Ed Lester wrote in a release Butte emergency dispatch received a report at around 8 p.m. Wednesday the woman went missing at approximately 4:30 p.m. and had two dogs along with her. 

15-90 Search and Rescue searched for the woman with dark, cold, rough terrain and downed trees conditions.

Sheriff Lester writes 15-90 attempted to locate the woman by using coordinates on her mobile phone; however, she did not have her phone with her.

Crews heard the dogs barking as they were heading down a drainage and managed to locate the woman at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

“15-90 is a group of volunteers who drop everything and deliver life saving search and rescue service every time we call on them. There aren’t a lot of people who would put themselves in harms way to rescue a stranger in the middle of the night, this is a special group,” Sheriff Lester writes in the release.
 
Sheriff Lester adds, “Without 15-90 and their efforts, this woman would not have survived.”

Tags

News For You