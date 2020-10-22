Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 30 MPH. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING SNOW MAY REDUCE VISIBILITY FOR PERIODS OF TIME. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&