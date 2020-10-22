BUTTE - A 66-year-old woman was rescued after splitting from her husband in a wooded area in the Roosevelt Drive and Basin Creek Reservoir early Thursday morning.
Butte-Silver Sheriff Ed Lester wrote in a release Butte emergency dispatch received a report at around 8 p.m. Wednesday the woman went missing at approximately 4:30 p.m. and had two dogs along with her.
15-90 Search and Rescue searched for the woman with dark, cold, rough terrain and downed trees conditions.
Sheriff Lester writes 15-90 attempted to locate the woman by using coordinates on her mobile phone; however, she did not have her phone with her.
Crews heard the dogs barking as they were heading down a drainage and managed to locate the woman at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday.