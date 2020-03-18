DILLON- Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says inspectors at a Dillon watercraft inspection station have found mussels on a boat being transported through Montana on Monday.
The boat owner was traveling on I-15 north en route to British Colombia and stopped at a recently opened inspection station.
FWP says the watercraft was not launching in Montana.
Mussels were found on the motor and were dried up and dead according to FWP.
Due to freezing temperatures inspectors were unable to perform a hot water decontamination.
Officials in Canada were notified and will follow up with their own inspection FWP says.
This is the first boat with mussels watercraft inspectors have intercepted this year.
People transporting motorized or nonmotorized boats into Montana are reminded by FWP to have their watercraft inspected before launching.
To find a watercraft inspection station, you can visit the Clean Drain Dry Montana website here.