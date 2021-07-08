Week 3 Vaccine Sweepstakes Winners

From left to right: Anthony Hughes, Cole Worley, Joey Scown, Dixie Harrington, representing her granddaughter Brea Wagner, and Keira Masters.

 Courtesy Butte Silver-Bow Health Department

BUTTE, Mont. - Five fully vaccinated Butte-Silver Bow residents were presented substantial cash awards Thursday at the COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.

Cole Worley, 17, and Keira Masters took home the $10,000 awards. While Joey Scown, Anthony Hughes and Brea Wagner, 14, won $5,000. Accepting on behalf of Wagner was her grandmother, Dixie Harrington.

According to a release, all Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible to enter the Sweepstakes.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available Thursday, July 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Music on Main Event on the 100 block of N Main Street.

Those ages 12 and up are eligible to receive the vaccines. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. All vaccine models – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – will be available at the pop-up clinic.

In addition to a variety of pop-up clinics being held throughout the summer in the county, you can get vaccinated at a variety of area pharmacies. More information is available at https://www.vaccines.gov.

The next sweepstakes ceremony will be held Thursday, July 15, at the Civic Center lobby.

In the sweepstakes, five names are randomly drawn each Monday in a system designed and developed by Montana Technological University computer science faculty members.

Those five winners are then contacted to ensure they agree to having their names publicly announced as winners.

