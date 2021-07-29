BUTTE, Mont. - The Week 6 winners of the Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes were announced Thursday at the Butte Civic Center.
Announced Thursday as the most recent sweepstakes winners were Mitchell “Todd” Finstad, $10,000; John Jaksha, $10,000; Emma Milasevich, $5,000; Bryli Pressler, $5,000; and Michael Vook, $5,000.
Thursday’s winners represent the sixth group of five people to win. The sweepstakes began June 24, and since then, a total of $210,000 has been awarded to 30 people. Through Sept. 30, $35,000 will be awarded weekly, with a total of $525,000 to be given away to Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
If you have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, you can do so at one of the variety of COVID-19 clinics planned:
- Thursday, July 29, Back-to-School Clinic, Maroon Activity Center, 3:30-6:30 p.m.(all walk-ins welcome)
- Saturday, July 31, Butte Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-noon
- Tuesday, Aug. 3, National Night Out, McGruff Park, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 4, Butte Civic Center, 3-6 p.m. (registration tickets are available at www.butteciviccenter.com; walk-ins are also welcome)
- Thursday, Aug. 5, Vaccine Sweepstakes Event, Butte Civic Center, 1-3 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 7, Butte Civic Center, noon-4 p.m. (registration tickets are available at www.butteciviccenter.com; walk-ins are also welcome)
You can also get the vaccine at the Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.
The City-County of Butte Silverbow says as of Monday, 58 % of Butte-Silver Bow’s population eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine –those age 12 and older –had been fully vaccinated, putting the county at No. 2 in the state for vaccination rate, behind Missoula County, which stands at 61 %.