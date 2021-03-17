BUTTE, Mont. – The Butte America Foundation has created an interactive map for you to use when going around to businesses, schools and residences who participated in this year's St. Patrick's Day "standing parade."

Matthew Boyle, parade director and board member of the Butte America Foundation said they received community support for a “standing parade” after not receiving approval from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department to host a virtual St. Patrick's Day parade event.

For the past few weeks homes, businesses and schools decorated their buildings in a St. Patrick’s Day theme and entered them into the "standing parade" contest.

Winners of the contest will be picked by judges visiting locations throughout the day and are split up into three categories: home/residential, business and schools.

Gamers Cafe Owner Paul Cote said they may have cut back a little on their famous corn beef but still expect people to be out and about.

“I still think that people are tired of being cooped up, I think they’re looking for something to do," Cote said. "We cut back on how much corn beef and that we’ve done because the actual parade is kind of the impetus but we'll see.”

The M&M Bar and Cafe Owner Selina Pankovich said they at least quadrupled their order of beverages for the week as they were seeing a busy weekend a few days prior.

“I think having a standing parade is very cool it kind of injects some spirit back into St. Patrick’s Day, what we really missed last year and even in the last week our store here on Main Street has been kind of feeling some momentum just from people visiting and people getting excited about the holiday,” Jon Wick, owner of 5518 Designs Studio and Retail Store on Main Street said.

The interactive map can be found here for you to look at online or visit for yourself in-person.