WHITEHALL, Mont. - A woman was killed after her Jeep rolled on MT-55.
According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a 1994 Jeep Wrangler was northbound on MT-55 near mile marker 5 when it drove off the right side of the road while negotiating a right-hand curve.
The driver reportedly over-corrected turning left before then over-correcting right, causing the Jeep to side off the road.
After leaving the road, the Jeep went into a ditch and began to roll.
The Jeep came to a rest on its side after hitting a fence.
MHP says the driver, a 53-year-old woman from Mandan, North Dakota, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the crash. She was determined to be deceased on the arrival of first responders.
It is unknown exactly when the crash happened, and at this time the crash is still under investigation.
Road conditions in the area at the time were reported to be wet.
Article updated at 1:17 pm with an update from Montana Highway Patrol who reports evidence in the vehicle lists the fatality victim as from Mandan, North Dakota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.