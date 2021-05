WHITEHALL, Mont. - A 74-year-old woman was killed in a crash on MT-2 near Whitehall Sunday.

Montana Highway Patrol reports the woman was driving a 1991 Olds Cutlass on Alaska Way/MT-2 and went of the side of the road.

The woman then overcorrected and crossed the centerline, causing her car to exit the road to the left, striking a boulder.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.