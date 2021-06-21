BUTTE, Mont. - A woman who fell asleep in her car after using methamphetamine and smothered her 5-month-old daughter was sentenced to 14 years in prison for negligent homicide.

District Judge Kurt Krueger sentenced 32-year-old Audria Nickerson on Monday for the September 2019 death. Krueger did give Nickerson credit, however, for 438 days of time served.

Defense Attorney Ellie Boldman said Nickerson's childhood was fraught with abuse and neglect and that she became addicted to meth when she was 12 years old.

Boldman sought a shorter sentence that would focus on intensive, inpatient treatment.