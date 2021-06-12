BUTTE, Mont. - A woman with a stab wound has been pronounced deceased and a male suspect has been detained Saturday.

Around 12:00 pm Saturday, Butte Police responded to a residence on the 1800 block of Grand Ave for a reported disturbance according to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester.

When officers arrived they found an adult woman had been stabbed at least once.

Butte Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene, and the injured woman was transported to St. James Healthcare.

Shortly after the woman arrived at the hospital she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

At this time a suspect, an adult man, who was at the scene has been detained for questioning.

The investigation is in its early stages Sheriff Lester said.

There is no current danger to the general public.