BUTTE-Museums across Montana are opening back up and in Butte the World Museum of Mining opened its doors Thursday for the season.
The World Museum of Mining is open for the 2020 season with approval from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department. Museum Executive Director Jeanette Kopf says they've implemented many new safety restrictions to keep guests and staff safe.
The gift shop is open and guided mine yard and underground tours started up again on Thursday. Kopf says the tours are limited to six people for underground tours and eight for mine yard tours.
She adds everyone on the tours is required to wear a mask. Kopf says they want to start their tour numbers low as a safety precaution. She says they'll start to increase tours sizes when the museum feels it's safe to do so.
Kopf adds they're just happy to be back open and sharing Butte's history with the community.
"We're excited because now we're back to full staff again, so it's nice to see all of our staff and it's fantastic to have guests here cause our mission is to share Butte and mining history," said Kopf.
She adds they hope to open for self guided tours inside the museum in mid-June for Miners Union Day.
Kopf also recommends calling with any questions on their safety requirements and to visit their website to book tours in advance.