Yearly food, clothing drive brings Butte community together

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusts over 50 mph are possible in typically winder locations such as MacDonald Pass and also Interstate 15 near Butte. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Snow squalls may develop, leading to periods of heavy snow and gusty winds; creating the threat for roadways to quickly freeze up. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&