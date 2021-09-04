Yearly Labor Day picnic canceled following COVID concerns

BUTTE, Mont. -- In a usual year, Stodden Park in Butte would be filled to the brim with people, food, and activities on Labor Day for the yearly picnic. But this year, there may not even be as much as a single hot dog.
Labor Day is typically associated with taking the day off work and celebrating all the efforts that laborers put in year-round. That’s part of the goal for the Southwestern Montana Central Labor Council, which has conducted the yearly picnic for at least a decade.
But this year and last, because of COVID concerns, no picnic will be held.
Still, CLC President Lenny Williams stresses the importance of recognizing workers for all they do.
“Thank the labor movement,” Williams said. “Labor Day in particular is just a handout for all working people. Union or not, come on down. We celebrate everyone, [all] working families in America.”
In addition to celebrating the workers, the annual picnic also serves as a community-building event, with politicians and city officials often joining in on the fun.
The picnic has been known to draw as many as 500 people, and Williams said he’s hopeful that next year’s turnout will live up to the Parade City’s usual standards.