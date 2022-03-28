Cascade County Historical Society announces Legacy Awards

The following is a press release from the Cascade County Historical Society/History Museum:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Board of Directors and Executive Director of the museum joyfully announce that this year’s Legacy Awards will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 1:00 P.M. in the afternoon at the History Museum’s Ozark Club.
For thirty-one years The History Museum has presented Legacy Awards to those individuals, businesses and organizations that have helped shape and promote the history of Cascade County and north central Montana. Awards are presented in four categories: commercial business, non-commercial organization, 100 years of being in business and individual of the year. 2022 Annual Legacy Awards honor: Calumet Refinery, Showdown Montana Ski Area, Mary Mo, and the Monarch- Neihart Historic Group. This year’s event is sponsored by Cogswell Insurance, D.A. Davidson & Companies, Dick Anderson Construction and Steel Etc.
Calumet Montana Refinery LLC is located in the heart of our city on the banks of the Missouri River. The Refinery employs close to 600 people and has called Great Falls home since 1922. Though they have operated for a century now as part of the petroleum and coal products industry, they continue to grow and engage in new technology. In 2021 Calumet launched their Montana Renewables project that seeks to create renewable fuel for Montana and continues to invest millions of dollars into our local economy. With its Centennial Anniversary coming up in November, the Refinery was chosen to receive our 100 Years in Business Award.
Showdown Montana has been serving the Great Falls community since 1937 and is one of the oldest ski areas in Montana. Originally named Kings Hill ski area offering a tow rope to the top of Porphyry Peak for $1, the late Ted Cogswell and Great falls resident George Willet purchased the hill in the 1970s. George and Margie Willett have brought this local gem into the modern age without sacrificing character. Generations of Central Montanans have learned to ski at Showdown. Last year it was announced that operations of the ski hill were being passed on to daughter Katie Boedecker, who continues the legacy. Showdown is this year’s Commercial/Local Business Award.
The Monarch-Neihart Historical Group (MNHG) is this year’s Non-Profit Legacy Award winner. The historic train depot built in 1902 had fallen into disrepair and was slated for demolition by the MDOT. It was saved by a group of dedicated volunteers who formed a non-profit organization in 2012 and continues to be safeguarded by Monarch residents Hugh and Janet Enloe. Today, the Depot is the only remaining railroad structure of the Great Northern Railroad that once extended from Great Falls to Monarch, Barker, and Neihart, Montana. The work done through this non-profit strengthens small communities by offering a communal space where history is preserved and a yearly festival.
Our 2022 Person of the Year award is going to Mary Sheehy Moe, educator, and active community member. Moe retired from a career in education in 2010. She began her career as a high school English teacher, continued as an English teacher at a two-year college in Montana, and concluded as Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education in Montana. Since retirement she has been a school board chair, a state senator, and a city commissioner representing the citizens of Great Falls, MT.
Please follow the museum’s webpage, Facebook or Instagram accounts or sign up for email updates by calling and leaving a message at 406-452-3462 or send us an email at giftshop@thehistorymuseum.org This year’s event is FREE and the public is welcome to join us at noon for a light brunch, presentations, silent auction, no-host bar by Enbar and awards ceremony.
