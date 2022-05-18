Cascade County Ballots for the June 7, 2022 Election

Democratic Sample Ballot

Libertarian Sample Ballot

Republican Sample Ballot

Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress District 2, Mark Sweeney is still on the ballot as they were printed and sent out before his passing.

