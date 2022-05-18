Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Bitterroot Valley, Missoula, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, Lolo Pass, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&